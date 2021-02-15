ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Business & Finance

Govt express satisfaction over multi-billion dollar foreign-funded projects in KP

  • These thirty projects are being implemented with help of development partners like World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, China, UK, Saudi Fund, Germany, and France.
Ali Ahmed 15 Feb 2021

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has expressed satisfaction over the execution of foreign-funded projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bakhtyar chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) at Ministry of Economic Affairs today in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Additional Cheif Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The forum reviewed the progress of on-going 30 projects under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa portfolio amounting to $3.1 billion. The portfolio encompasses transport & communication, energy, rural development, education & training, water and irrigation system in the Province.

These thirty projects are being implemented with help of development partners like World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, China, UK, Saudi Fund, Germany, and France.

Minister Bakhtyar said that the present government is focusing on construction of hydel power projects, roads and infrastructure, social sector development which would help us to stabilize the economy of Pakistan.

The Minister also directed the line departments of GoKP to fast track implementation and set timelines for expeditious execution of the projects including Peshawar sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor project, Municipal Service Program, Gomal Zam Command Area Development project and Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Fully Damaged Government Schools at Bara to facilitate the public.

KP ADB Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar NCC foreign funded projects

