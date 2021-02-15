Futures spread increases by 355bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 355bps to 9.89 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained as average daily volumes decreased by 6.3 percent to 117.63 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 125.53 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter however increased by 7.6 percent to Rs 11.19 billion during this week.

