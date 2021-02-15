Futures spread increases by 355bps

ANL
31.85
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
ASC
15.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL
23.09
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
AVN
96.60
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP
9.05
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO
9.43
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC
138.75
Increased By
▲ 6.85 (5.19%)
EPCL
47.90
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL
26.42
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFBL
26.45
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL
16.80
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL
11.17
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC
89.10
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL
6.38
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL
25.00
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
KAPCO
39.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL
4.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM
15.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF
46.31
Increased By
▲ 0.96 (2.12%)
PAEL
40.16
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
PIBTL
12.80
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER
11.38
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL
91.79
Increased By
▲ 1.44 (1.59%)
PRL
26.93
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC
9.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP
39.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
TRG
118.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
UNITY
32.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
WTL
1.46
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (4.29%)
