ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
ASC 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.04%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (5.65%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.37 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.25%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.6%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 118.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
UNITY 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By ▲ 39.17 (0.8%)
BR30 25,447 Increased By ▲ 193.14 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,317 Increased By ▲ 508.89 (1.11%)
KSE30 19,332 Increased By ▲ 227.6 (1.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Production orders for MNAs to be issued

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has decided to issue production orders for Members National Assembly (MNAs), presently arrested by the authorities, to allow them vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

According to media reports, the NA Speaker would issue production orders of the MNAs; Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Khurshid Shah and Ali Wazir, who are currently under arrest, before Senate elections being held on March 3, in order to allow them to vote in the Senate polls.

Chairman Senate, and Speaker NA and those of provincial legislatures are constitutionally empowered to issue production warrants of the respective lawmaker(s) detained by the authorities, for participation in the proceedings of the legislative house concerned, or relevant committees of the Parliament or provincial assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser Shehbaz Sharif Ali Wazir Khawaja Asif Khurshid Shah

Production orders for MNAs to be issued

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.