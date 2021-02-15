Production orders for MNAs to be issued

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has decided to issue production orders for Members National Assembly (MNAs), presently arrested by the authorities, to allow them vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

According to media reports, the NA Speaker would issue production orders of the MNAs; Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Khurshid Shah and Ali Wazir, who are currently under arrest, before Senate elections being held on March 3, in order to allow them to vote in the Senate polls.

Chairman Senate, and Speaker NA and those of provincial legislatures are constitutionally empowered to issue production warrants of the respective lawmaker(s) detained by the authorities, for participation in the proceedings of the legislative house concerned, or relevant committees of the Parliament or provincial assemblies.

