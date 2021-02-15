Govt to construct underground water storage in remote areas: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is contemplating to construct underground water storage tanks in remote areas of the province to ensure water supply to the people.

“Potential in tourism can be used for strengthening the economy. This sector will be promoted by ensuring basic amenities in far-flung areas like Mari (Indus), Koh-e-Suleman and Cholistan. The promotion of tourism will create employment opportunities for the locals,” the chief minister said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He added that in order to provide water in these remote areas, construction of underground storage water tanks would be considered.

He said the government is paying special attention to the development of backward areas, adding that no area will be deprived of developments for now on. “Composite development of all the backward areas of Punjab is the goal of the PTI government,” he vowed.

Blaming former rulers once again for the backwardness of the people of Southern Punjab, Buzdar claimed that the PTI regime has given a new identity to Southern Punjab. “Funds allocated for Southern Punjab cannot be transferred to any other city nor can be used for any other project. Backward areas will be brought at par with the developed cites of the province,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the chief minister went to the residence of Provincial Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial in Chichawatini and condoled with him the demise of his father. He also offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul and paid tributes to late Malik Iqbal Langrial for his socio-political services.

Former Minister Noraiz Shakoor, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman Sahiwal region and the PTI office-bearers and workers and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

