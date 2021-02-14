ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

No compromise to be made with elements found guilty in sale, purchase of votes during Senate: Speaker

  • He said people are custodian of their votes and would not allow any one to sell their votes for monetary gains.
APP 14 Feb 2021

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar here on Sunday said that PTI government came into power to eradicate corruption and would not compromise with elements who sold their votes for monetary gains during Senate Election.

Addressing workers convention here, the speaker said that horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes in senate election would not be accepted and no compromise would be made with elements who sold their political loyalties for monetary gains.

He said people are custodian of their votes and would not allow any one to sell their votes for monetary gains.

He said free and transparent election give strength and moral ground to democracy and that was why the government stressing on open balloting in senate election to eliminate chances of horse-trading, corruption and sale and purchase of votes.

In the past, he said people's votes were sold during Senate Election.

"How a political party with a few members in assembly would elect its candidate to become senator," he questioned.

He said PML-N was being converted into a regional political party due to its negative politicking.

He said PML-N slogans was not in the people and country's interest, saying Maryam Nawaz Sharif should tender apology from nation after her hatred based slogans.

He said people knew that who had looted the country resources for personal gains and who was taking Pakistan out of existing challenges today.

He said those elements that had played havoc to national institutions like Pakistan Steels Mill, Wapda and 400 mills besides others during their regimes has again come out with catchy slogans to get people attention. He said people are political mature and was keeping distance from all such negative elements.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on right direction and Pakistan has started great progress. He said opposition know that if PTI Government complete its tenure then their politics would come to end forever.

He said rejected politicians were trying to create division among people for political gains but all such ill designs would be frustrated with power of people.

Asad Qaisar

