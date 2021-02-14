World
Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths in past 24 hours
14 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1,559 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,071,883 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 430 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 80,126.
