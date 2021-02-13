Saudi Arabia hasn't given final Hajj plan yet: Noorul Haq

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Saudi government has not made it clear so far that Hajj will be held according to normal circumstances or under the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to the media at Jamia Ashraful Madaris Okara on Saturday, he said that in normal situation, an memorandum of understanding (MoU) is signed with the Saudi government in November.

He said the government was in constant contact with the Saudi authorities, which had asked for wait for the final decision.

The minister said if the Hajj was linked to corona vaccination, Pakistan was ready for it.

He said that the Saudi government did not sign any MoU with any country so far.

Meanwhile, talking to the media in Sahiwal, the minister said the government would complete its five-year term and it had no threat from the opposition. He said the Supreme Court would decide about open or secret balloting in the Senate elections.

He said a decision about uniform education system would be taken in consultation with the federal education minister.

Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government was trying its best that Senate elections were not hijacked by anyone.

He said that the government was starting a the 'Seerat Chair' programme at the university level.