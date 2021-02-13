ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hafeez Sheikh submits nomination papers for Senate election

  • Sheikh along with his fellow lawmakers, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and others reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office to submit his nomination papers.
  • He was confident that the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Feb 2021

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates from Islamabad.

Sheikh along with his fellow lawmakers, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and others reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office to submit his nomination papers.

Talking to media outside ECP after submitting his nomination papers, Sheikh said that improving the economy and putting the country on a strong footing is the aim of the PTI government.

“We are working to live up to the expectations of the people,” said the Federal minister.

He was confident that the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections.

Earlier in the day, the Commission extended last date for filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

The candidates now can submit their nomination papers until February 15, the ECP said in its revised schedule for the Senate polls.

Pakistan Hafeez Shaikh PTI Senate election

Hafeez Sheikh submits nomination papers for Senate election

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters