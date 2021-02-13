Hafeez Sheikh submits nomination papers for Senate election

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates from Islamabad.

Sheikh along with his fellow lawmakers, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and others reached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office to submit his nomination papers.

Talking to media outside ECP after submitting his nomination papers, Sheikh said that improving the economy and putting the country on a strong footing is the aim of the PTI government.

“We are working to live up to the expectations of the people,” said the Federal minister.

He was confident that the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections.

Earlier in the day, the Commission extended last date for filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

The candidates now can submit their nomination papers until February 15, the ECP said in its revised schedule for the Senate polls.