Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a water-resistant flagship & rear screen

  • Xiaomi, launched its Mi 11 Ultra this month with water resistant features and a rear screen - never before seen in smartphones.
BR Web Desk 13 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, launched its Mi 11 Ultra this month and the smartphone is reported to come with water resistant features and a rear screen - never before seen in smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra's most interesting feature is definitely the huge rear camera on the smartphone, which not only comes with a triple rear camera layout but also a tiny screen.

While the screen is too small for performing any touch interactions, it can still be used to take selfies with the main camera.

Moreover, Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra also offers an upgrade in terms of camera quality as compared to the Mi 11. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP periscope camera with 120x digital zoom.

Another notable feature is the smartphone's IP68 water resistance with significant ratings. While the Chinese smartphone maker has worked with splash-proof coatings before, this is the first time it will be offering water resistance to its customers.

The Android Authority also reports that this smartphone will offer faster charging speeds with its 5,000mAh battery, 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless topups. The Mi 11 Ultra is also expected to have a charging time of less than 55 minutes, which was Mi 11's 55W wired and 50W wireless charging speed.

