Kibor interbank offered rates
13 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (February 12, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.90 7.40
2-Week 6.91 7.41
1-Month 6.96 7.46
3-Month 7.10 7.35
6-Month 7.32 7.57
9-Month 7.45 7.95
1-Year 7.51 8.01
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
