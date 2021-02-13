Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
13 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 12, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07975 0.08300 1.57688 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08663 0.09563 1.59350 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.11225 0.12350 1.65850 0.10950
Libor 2 Month 0.15188 0.15650 1.68875 0.15188
Libor 3 Month 0.19763 0.19263 1.69600 0.19088
Libor 6 Month 0.20838 0.22250 1.72488 0.20700
Libor 1 Year 0.30363 0.30600 1.80200 0.30363
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
