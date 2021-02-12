Ulema, Mashaikh played vital role in Pakistan movement: Noorul Haq Qadri

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday said that Ulema and Mashaikh played a vital role in the Pakistan movement.

Addressing a Pakistan Asr-e-Hazir Khanqah Conference held at Sundar Sharif near here, he said that the movement of the Muslim League was based on a political demand and it became a mystic movement when religious people supported this movement.

He said the entire world was seeing towards Pakistan and its leadership.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who discussed state of Madina, adding that supporting the prime minister was responsibility of every one and Ulema should help PM Imran Khan for setting up state like Madina.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has become voice of Muslims," he said. He said that the prime minister had exposed all corrupt elements of the country.

He said the PTI government was getting stronger day by day.

The minister said that interfaith harmony was need of the hour, adding, "Islam is religion of love and it stresses on harmony."

The minister said that agreement with Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had been extended and the issues would be resolved unanimously.