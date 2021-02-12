British High Commissioner, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ISPR reported on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, the Afghan peace process, overall security situation, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief thanked the British government for its support to Pakistan in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.