Pakistan
Imported electric cars meet accident in Nawabshah
- The speeding trailer overturned on the national highway near Daulatpur in Nawabshah.
- According to the motorway police, the truck was loaded with electric cars imported from Korea.
Updated 12 Feb 2021
As many as 13 imported electric cars were destroyed on Friday after a trailer met an accident at the national highway.
As per details, the speeding trailer overturned on the national highway near Daulatpur in Nawabshah. The truck, according to the motorway police, was loaded with electric cars imported from Korea.
Sharing further details of the incident, motorway police said that the trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned, adding that no loss of life had been reported due to the accident.
Footage of the spot shows the trailer and other vehicles turned turtle on the highway.
