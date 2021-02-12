ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
ASC 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
ASL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 128.59 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.73%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.74%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.91%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PPL 90.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
UNITY 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9 (0.18%)
BR30 25,187 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-0.02%)
KSE100 46,007 Decreased By ▼ -48.63 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,202 Decreased By ▼ -19.94 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Osaka shows gentle touch to reach last 16 at Open

  • Australian Open organisers announced Friday that players would compete in a biosecure "bubble" after the host city was ordered into a snap five-day lockdown, with spectators banned.
AFP 12 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka had to deal with a butterfly landing on her nose Friday but was otherwise little bothered as she breezed into the last 16 of the Australian Open and a showdown with last year's runner-up Garbine Muguruza.

The third seed, champion in Melbourne two years ago, gently carried the insect intruder to safety at the side of the court before closing out an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur in 1hr 18min.

Japan's Osaka, who has dropped just 13 games in her opening three matches, is great friends with Jabeur and said playing against her on John Cain Arena was "really fun".

"I was really nervous and scared because I didn't know if she was gonna hit a drop shot on me, so I felt kind of rushed," Osaka said.

She also thanked the fans for attending on the day it was announced that Melbourne would go into five days' lockdown from midnight, meaning stands will be empty from Saturday. "I hope that you guys enjoyed the match and thanks for coming out today."

Australian Open organisers announced Friday that players would compete in a biosecure "bubble" after the host city was ordered into a snap five-day lockdown, with spectators banned.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza, who lost in the final to Sofia Kenin a year ago, earlier beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes to set up the fourth-round clash with Osaka.

Garbine Muguruza Sofia Kenin Naomi Osaka Ons Jabeur Zarina Diyas

Osaka shows gentle touch to reach last 16 at Open

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters