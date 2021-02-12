Business & Finance
US upgrades Costa Rica aviation safety rating: FAA
- The new Category 1 rating is based on reassessments in 2020 and a January safety oversight meeting with Costa Rican aviation authorities.
12 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that Costa Rica now complies with international aviation safety standards and has been granted the highest international ranking.
The FAA in May 2019 had downgraded Costa Rica to Category 2, meaning its carriers could continue existing service to the United States but would not be allowed to establish new service to US destinations.
The new Category 1 rating is based on reassessments in 2020 and a January safety oversight meeting with Costa Rican aviation authorities.
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
US upgrades Costa Rica aviation safety rating: FAA
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies
FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime
Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon
Senate polls on March 3
Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP
Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise
Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM
Read more stories
Comments