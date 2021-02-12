ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
PM to visit Lahore today to review uplift, health schemes

  • The PM will inaugurate plantation drive by planting a sapling in Jilani Park
  • Imran will also chair the sessions for the provision of universal health coverage, steps for reducing flour prices and an increase in fruit and vegetable markets
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Lahore today where the premier will hold important meetings to review the progress of development and health projects, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the PM will inaugurate plantation drive by planting a sapling in Jilani Park while the officials will brief him over measures to curb environmental pollution in Lahore.

Imran will be briefed over the progress of the target set for establishing 51 urban forest sites.

The prime minister will also chair the sessions for the provision of universal health coverage, steps for reducing flour prices and an increase in fruit and vegetable markets.

The premier will also attend an event related to Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project. In another session, PM Khan will be briefed over the law and order situation.

