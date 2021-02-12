ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
US MIDDAY: Corn, soya and wheat plummet

Reuters 12 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: US corn, soyabean and wheat futures posted sharp losses on Wednesday on a round of long liquidation by investment funds after all three commodities rallied to multi-year highs in 2021, traders said.

“We have really run this market up hard,” said Ben Buie, grain team leader at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. “We just ran out of bullish news and the market kind of ran out of steam.”

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures notched the biggest loss, sagging 3.9%, with traders noting further pressure from a US Agriculture Department announcement that unknown buyers cancelled an export deal for 132,000 tonnes of US corn.

CBOT March corn ended down 21-3/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a bushel.

Corn futures have dropped 5.2% since the USDA on Tuesday projected bigger-than-expected domestic ending stocks.

“Anyone who had betted that the latest forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) would show another dramatic tightening of the grains and oilseeds markets, which were already in short supply, was disappointed yesterday,” Commerzbank said in a note.

CBOT March soyabeans were 47-3/4 cents lower at $13.54 a bushel and CBOT March wheat was off 14 cents at $6.35-1/2 a bushel.

Soyabeans dropped through key technical benchmarks, closing below the 30-day moving average for the first time since Aug. 12, 2020.

The advancing soya harvest in South America added pressure, with traders saying US exporters will finally have some competition as crops from Brazil and Argentina hit the market.

