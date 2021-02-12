Senate polls: PTI to emerge as majority party: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the PTI will achieve success in the upcoming Senate elections and will emerge as a majority party with the blessings of Almighty Allah.

In a statement, the CM emphasised that those who are against open balloting have some internal fears as these people were habitual of horse-trading in the past. The opposition has always opposed political transparency and, now, it is trying to manipulate Senate elections by dint of the power of the currency, he added. Resistance to the open balloting has exposed the duality of opposition parties, he added.

Talking to National Assembly Members Zain Qureshi and Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MPAs namely Fateh Khaliq, Ch. Bilal Asghar, Col Ghazanfar Abbas Shah (R), Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Asif Majeed and Mian Muhammad Farukh Mumtaz Maneka, the CM said, “I am the custodian of rights of every backward area of the province and will fight for the development and prosperity of all such areas.”

Usman Buzdar maintained that opposition parties’ alliance will not succeed as it is based on mutual distrust adding that PDM will go to rack and ruin soon. The PDM is facing internal strife from the day first and there is a lack of trust among the leadership, he added.

