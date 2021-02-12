ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Power policy: PD told to incorporate agreed recommendations

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) directed the Power Division to incorporate the agreed recommendations and submit the same to the Cabinet and following it, the policy would be presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for final approval. The CCoE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that the proposed policy was aimed at ensuring universal access of electricity through a self-sustainable power sector, developed and premised on: optimal utilization of indigenous resources; integrated planning approach; efficient and liquid market design; and, affordable and environment-friendly outcome for the consumers. The secretary Power Division briefed the CCoE on the salient features of the policy including its principle objectives and details of the proposed actions.

Representatives from the provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

According to the sources, the secretaries of all the provinces presented their proposals and recommendations on the meeting.

The CCoE accepted their proposals and incorporated them in the policy.

After detailed discussion and taking into account the observation and suggestions of the representatives of the provincial governments, the Committee directed the Power Division to incorporate the agreed recommendations and submit the same to the Cabinet. Following Cabinet endorsement, the policy would be presented to the CCI for final approval.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Secretary Energy Punjab, Secretary Energy KP, Secretary Energy Sindh, Secretary Energy Balochistan, and officials of various divisions.

