NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 11, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,205,446,688 620,309,059 39,485,650,127 17,702,118,217
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,256,854,005 (2,234,019,507) 22,834,498
Local Individuals 32,628,358,548 (31,517,276,519) 1,111,082,029
Local Corporates 14,040,972,651 (15,174,889,178) (1,133,916,527)
===============================================================================
