KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,205,446,688 620,309,059 39,485,650,127 17,702,118,217 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,256,854,005 (2,234,019,507) 22,834,498 Local Individuals 32,628,358,548 (31,517,276,519) 1,111,082,029 Local Corporates 14,040,972,651 (15,174,889,178) (1,133,916,527) ===============================================================================

