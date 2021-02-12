Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (February 11, 2021). ========================== KIBOR...
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (February 11, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.89 7.39
2-Week 6.90 7.40
1-Month 6.96 7.46
3-Month 7.09 7.34
6-Month 7.32 7.57
9-Month 7.46 7.96
1-Year 7.52 8.02
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.