Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 11, 2021)....
12 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 11, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07988 0.08288 1.57688 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09050 0.09500 1.59350 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.10950 0.11325 1.65850 0.10950
Libor 2 Month 0.15363 0.16063 1.68875 0.15225
Libor 3 Month 0.20088 0.19513 1.70375 0.19088
Libor 6 Month 0.20800 0.22375 1.72538 0.20700
Libor 1 Year 0.30513 0.30600 1.81275 0.30413
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.