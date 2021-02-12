Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 11.02.2021 VALUE 11.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0475% PA 0.7025% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0420% PA 0.7080% PA For 12 months 0.0556% PA 0.9306% PA For 2 Years 0.0556% PA 1.4306% PA For 3 Years 0.0556% PA 1.6806% PA For 4 years 0.0556% PA 1.9306% PA For 5 years 0.0556% PA 2.0556% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 11.02.2021 VALUE 11.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.2036% PA 0.5464% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1814% PA 0.5686% PA For 12 Months -0.1276% PA 0.7474% PA For 2 Years -0.1276% PA 1.2474% PA For 3 Years -0.1276% PA 1.4974% PA For 4 years -0.1276% PA 1.7474% PA For 5 years -0.1276% PA 1.8724% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 11.02.2021 VALUE 11.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2940% PA 1.0440% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2906% PA 1.0406% PA For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 11.02.2021 VALUE 11.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA For 12 Months 0.2130% PA 0.6620% PA For 2 Years 0.2130% PA 1.1620% PA For 3 Years 0.2130% PA 1.4120% PA For 4 Years 0.2130% PA 1.6620% PA For 5 years 0.2130% PA 1.7870% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021