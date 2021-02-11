ECP summons eight officials to issue postal ballots

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday summoned all of the concerned officials by taking notice of around 600 bogus applications received by Returning Officer NA 45 Kurram to issue ballot papers for by-elections.

A release of Election Commission said that a case was reported to Returning Officer in which 600 applications were received to issue postal ballot papers for by-elections in NA 45.

The matter was referred to District Returning Officer who issued notices to police and postal authorities and afterwards forwarded his initial inquiry report to election commission.

The applications were found bogus in preliminary probe over which election commission has summoned concerned officials to appear in person.

The officers are included Hayat Ullah Jan, Returning Officer for NA 45, Khurshid Alam, District Returning Officer, Haroon Shinwari, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Muhamadi Khan, Deputy Superintendent Police, Fakhar Zaman, candidate NA 45, Tahir Iqbal, District Police Officer, Khalid Usman, Superintendent Police and Karamat Ullah, Postmaster Kurram Lower.