PM Imran forms three-member committee to probe horse-trading video scam
- A video showing lawmakers allegedly receiving money for voting for the PPP candidates in the 2018 Senate polls whipped up a storm on Tuesday.
- The three-member committee will feature Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to probe allegations that PTI members including KP minister Sultan Muhammad Khan engaged in horse-trading ahead of Senate polls in 2018.
They will conduct a detailed probe into the events and submit a report to the premier containing recommendations.
Following the leaked video, KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign after he was seen in the video.
These allegations will also be probed by the committee.