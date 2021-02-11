PM Imran forms three-member committee to probe horse-trading video scam

Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to probe allegations that PTI members including KP minister Sultan Muhammad Khan engaged in horse-trading ahead of Senate polls in 2018.

A video showing lawmakers allegedly receiving money for voting for the PPP candidates in the 2018 Senate polls whipped up a storm on Tuesday.

The three-member committee will feature Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

They will conduct a detailed probe into the events and submit a report to the premier containing recommendations.

Following the leaked video, KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign after he was seen in the video.

These allegations will also be probed by the committee.