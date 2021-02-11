World
ECB's Makhlouf near term outlook for global economy has deteriorated
- In the near term, the outlook has deteriorated and become more uncertain.
- "The increased vulnerabilities have clear messages. For authorities, now is not the time to unwind either fiscal or monetary support."
11 Feb 2021
DUBLIN: The near term outlook for the global economy has deteriorated since December after most developed economies increased COVID-19 restrictions, European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Thursday.
"In the near term, the outlook has deteriorated and become more uncertain," Makhlouf, Ireland's central bank chief, told an online event, adding that policymakers cannot be complacent about the potential risks to financial stability from the fallout of the pandemic.
"The increased vulnerabilities have clear messages. For authorities, now is not the time to unwind either fiscal or monetary support."
Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps
ECB's Makhlouf near term outlook for global economy has deteriorated
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Read more stories
Comments