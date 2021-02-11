ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Google tests dark mode for desktop search

  Google is testing a dark mode for its desktop search on Windows 10 and macOS.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
While the world is moving towards the dark mode, Google is also testing a dark mode for its desktop search on Windows 10 and macOS.

As it is the case with almost all Google’s feature rollouts, the dark mode will be tested slowly before been made available for everyone. However, once it is out, the background of Google’s search pages will be turned into a very dark gray.

It is also unclear how widespread is the testing at this point. However, it also not confirmed if or when dark mode for desktop search might be officially rolled out more broadly.

“We’re always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don’t have anything specific to announce right now,” according to Google's statement to The Verge.

Social media apps like Twitter and Instagram have also shifted towards the dark mode recently. Moreover, Microsoft is also testing changes to Word to make entire documents dark in the dark mode.

While, Google's new feature might not be new for its users, the testing phase will allow the company to gauge interest and figure out all the technicalities of this feature.

