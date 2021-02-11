ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
PM Khan's 'number one' goal in the region is peace with everybody: SAPM Dr. Moeed Yusuf

  • In a recent interview, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, stated that the government's primary goal is to ensure that there is peace in the region.
  • Yusuf articulated that "Prime Minister's number one goal for the region is peace with everybody", adding that Pakistan's goal of attaining economic security is not possible without peace in the region.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Feb 2021

In a recent interview, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, stated that the government's primary goal is to ensure that there is peace in the region.

Yusuf articulated that "Prime Minister's number one goal for the region is peace with everybody", adding that Pakistan's goal of attaining economic security is not possible without peace in the region, as economic security without regional security is an "oxymoron".

The SAPM stated that "If you want peace, you have to move forward - if you want to move forward, everybody has to be rational, and not ideological", referencing the ideological nature of the Indian government, and how it continues to persecute Muslims and Kashmiris on the basis of an antiquated ideology, rather than rationality.

Yusuf mentioned that "Occupied Kashmir is under an occupation which has created an open jail for people - humans are not being treated like humans", adding "that reality has to change for things to move forward".

In terms of a solution to this historically perpetuating issue, Dr. Yusuf stated that "we are only talking about two things - human rights and human security for the Kashmiris who are being treated like sub-humans", emphasising the importance of international law, stating that "all responsible states behave within the coventry of nations, under international law".

The SAPM highlighted that international law has already presented a solution to end this conflict, adding that "that is what we [Pakistan] stand for", adding that "if another country is perpetrating terrorism on my territory everyday to kill my countrymen, that reality has to change for us to move forward".

Pakistan SAPM Moeed Yusuf national security Security regional peace and stability

