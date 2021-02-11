‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

The United States has issued a statement saying that there has been no change in its Kashmir policy after a tweet by the US State Department did not mention the region’s disputed status.

“I want to be very clear, there has been no change in US policy in the region,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price when asked whether there was a change in the US's position regarding Illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, US State Department welcomed the Indian government's decision to resume of '4G mobile internet in 'India's Jammu & Kashmir'. "This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K," the department tweeted.

Earlier, the Government of India decided to end an 18-month-long suspension of internet services in the occupied valley. Since 2019 when it revoked the region's semi-autonomous status, Indian rule has deepened with several people of the valley incarcerated in Indian cells.