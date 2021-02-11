ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

62 more die of Covid-19 across country

Abdul Rasheed Azad 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have reported 62 coronavirus deaths and 1,072 more Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) following the death of 62 more Covid-19 patients, the national coronavirus death tally has reached 12,128 and total cases 557,591. Active coronavirus cases nationwide at present stand at 30,512, as during the past 24 hours 2,008 people have recovered.

So far 514,951 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan; making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

The health authorities have conducted 31,713 Covid-19 tests across the country on Tuesday, including 9,599 in Sindh, 11,273 in Punjab, 5,010 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,428 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 611 in Balochistan, 361 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 431 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak has carried out total 8,288,091 Covid-19 tests and has equipped 631 hospitals with Covid facilities.

At present 2,168 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Around 256 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, GB, and Balochistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, ICT 26 percent, Peshawar 24 percent, and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 23 percent, Karachi 21 percent, and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Sindh is on top with 251,758 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic’s outbreak, followed by Punjab with 161,757 cases, the KPK with 68,786 cases, the ICT with 42,188 cases, Balochistan with 18,891 cases, the AJK with 9,291 cases, and the G-B with 4,920 cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC COVID19 ICT

62 more die of Covid-19 across country

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.