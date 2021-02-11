62 more die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have reported 62 coronavirus deaths and 1,072 more Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) following the death of 62 more Covid-19 patients, the national coronavirus death tally has reached 12,128 and total cases 557,591. Active coronavirus cases nationwide at present stand at 30,512, as during the past 24 hours 2,008 people have recovered.

So far 514,951 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan; making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

The health authorities have conducted 31,713 Covid-19 tests across the country on Tuesday, including 9,599 in Sindh, 11,273 in Punjab, 5,010 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,428 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 611 in Balochistan, 361 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 431 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak has carried out total 8,288,091 Covid-19 tests and has equipped 631 hospitals with Covid facilities.

At present 2,168 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Around 256 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, GB, and Balochistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, ICT 26 percent, Peshawar 24 percent, and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 23 percent, Karachi 21 percent, and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Sindh is on top with 251,758 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic’s outbreak, followed by Punjab with 161,757 cases, the KPK with 68,786 cases, the ICT with 42,188 cases, Balochistan with 18,891 cases, the AJK with 9,291 cases, and the G-B with 4,920 cases.

