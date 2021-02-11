Ahsan welcomes DG ISPR statement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general, Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday, welcomed the statement of the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) “if it was in the future context, as in the past our armed forces had intervened in the country’s politics.”

Talking to media after appearing before the Accountability Court in connection with the Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, he said that the opposition welcomes the DG ISPR’s statement if he made his statement in the future context that the army will not indulge in politics.

This statement will gain weight after its practical application, he added.

He said that it was the central point of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that the army and its relevant security agencies should not play any role in politics.

It would be better for the country as well as for the armed forces, he said.

The security duties of our armed forces require full support of the whole nation but if a security institution link itself with a political party then it will lose public support, he said.

Iqbal said that our security institutions and the Establishment had played role in country’s politics in the past. The army had imposed three martial laws in the country.

He said that a change had been brought in 2018 through proper planning in the country. “It was reported in the international media in 2018 that the Pakistani Establishment had decided to bring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in to power instead of the PML-N. If the generals of the Pakistan Army look after the borders of this country, politicians do politics, judges run courts, and bureaucrats perform their own duties then this country will progress and would become a heaven,” he said.

But unfortunately here everyone intervene in others job, he said.

The PML-N leader said that PM Imran Khan has made cases against the PML-N leaders on the basis of baseless allegations.

Without naming Imran Khan, he said that the man who levelled allegations of money laundering against others was himself involved in money laundering as he through his drivers, computer operators, and other employees collects funds from abroad, he said.

Iqbal said that the present government has not only destroyed the country’s economy but also made lives of the people miserable due to rising electricity and gas bills as well as inflation.

When the opposition asks about the worsening economy or skyrocketing prices then they say we will not give NRO to the opposition, he said.

He said that those who were responsible for bringing the country into the current deteriorating situation, they must decide now that with whom they were loyal, with Pakistan or with this fake system without naming the present government.

This is a defining movement for Pakistan that whether Pakistan has to become another Burma or has to become Islamic republic of Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

He said protecting economic and political rights of the people was one of the main agendas of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He further said that we will not frighten from false case made by this government. The PDM will strive hard for protection of the rights of the people which has been snatched from them. We will restore sanctity of the vote of the people.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Ashgar Ali, in the NSCCP case against him and others. The court adjourned the case till February 23rd without any proceedings due to the lawyers protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021