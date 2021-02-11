Infrastructure sector: Webinar held to explore opportunities for UK, Pak companies

KARACHI: The British Deputy High Commission Karachi continued its webinar series, talking with British and Pakistani companies from the infrastructure sector. The event was hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, and Country Director for Trade, Mike Nithavrianakis. This panel discussion explored opportunities for partnerships by British and Pakistani companies in infrastructure in Pakistan.

Speakers included Ayesha Dhedhi, CEO, Creek Developers Pvt Ltd, Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director, NESPAK and Maheen Rahman, CEO InfraZamin who discussed the infrastructure outlook, regulatory environment and investment policies to attract foreign investors in the infrastructure sector in Pakistan. Richard Cantlay, Global Head of Healthcare Buildings and Mark Gill, Project Principal for Hydropower from British company Mott MacDonald also spoke. Mott MacDonald has been driving development in Pakistan for over 50 years, and have worked on five hydropower projects in Pakistan, hugely increasing the country’s electricity generation.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and Director for Trade, Pakistan, Mike Nithavrianakis said: “These webinars are a means of strengthening relations between UK and Pakistani companies to enhance bilateral trade. The UK is already Pakistan’s second largest export market and fourth largest source of foreign direct investment. The UK wants to see more UK companies investing in the infrastructure development of Pakistan. This is big market and strength of the infrastructure development ecosystem like supply chains, presence of future skills, and top quality professional services are also available. Companies should make best use of this.”

The webinar also served as a good networking opportunity for UK and local companies to interact and share experiences and insights into the exciting opportunities available in Pakistan.—PR

