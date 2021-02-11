Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).
======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================
Shaffi Securities At-Tahur Ltd. 75,000 19.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 19.50
MRA Sec. BYCO Petroleum 500,000 9.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 9.50
MRA Sec. Century Paper 200,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 120.00
High Land Securities Dewan Cement Ltd. 6,000 10.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 10.70
Topline Sec. Dolmen City Reit 1,600,000 10.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 10.31
Topline Sec. Engro Fertilizers 211,500 63.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 211,500 63.55
Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 500,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 25.50
N.U.A. Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 175,000 18.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 175,000 18.55
Adam Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 400 321.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 321.50
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 85,000 14.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 14.80
Pearl Sec. KASB Modaraba 4,300,000 3.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,300,000 3.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. K-Electric Limited 8,500,000 4.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500,000 4.48
D.J.M. Sec. Kohat Cement 6,000 220.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 220.20
Pearl Sec. Loads Limited (R) 10,000 5.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.23
Surmawala Sec. Pak Refinery 1,000 28.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 28.50
Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 100,000 19.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.95
B&B Sec. Tariq Glass 500 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 90.00
ASDA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 90,000 5.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 5.84
======================================================================================
Total Turnover 16,360,400
======================================================================================
