Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member                       Company                           Turnover          Rates
Name                                                          of Shares
======================================================================================
Shaffi Securities            At-Tahur Ltd.                       75,000          19.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            75,000          19.50
MRA Sec.                     BYCO Petroleum                     500,000           9.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500,000           9.50
MRA Sec.                     Century Paper                      200,000         120.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           200,000         120.00
High Land Securities         Dewan Cement Ltd.                    6,000          10.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,000          10.70
Topline Sec.                 Dolmen City Reit                 1,600,000          10.31
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,600,000          10.31
Topline Sec.                 Engro Fertilizers                  211,500          63.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           211,500          63.55
Topline Sec.                 Fauji Cement                       500,000          25.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500,000          25.50
N.U.A. Sec.                  Fauji Foods Limited                175,000          18.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           175,000          18.55
Adam Sec.                    Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                    400         321.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               400         321.50
B&B Sec.                     Ghani Global Glass                  85,000          14.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            85,000          14.80
Pearl Sec.                   KASB Modaraba                    4,300,000           3.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         4,300,000           3.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           K-Electric Limited               8,500,000           4.48
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         8,500,000           4.48
D.J.M. Sec.                  Kohat Cement                         6,000         220.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,000         220.20
Pearl Sec.                   Loads Limited (R)                   10,000           5.23
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000           5.23
Surmawala Sec.               Pak Refinery                         1,000          28.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000          28.50
Trust Securities             Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal            100,000          19.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          19.95
B&B Sec.                     Tariq Glass                            500          90.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               500          90.00
ASDA Sec.                    Telecard Ltd.                       90,000           5.84
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            90,000           5.84
======================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                  16,360,400
======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

