KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

====================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================== Shaffi Securities At-Tahur Ltd. 75,000 19.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 19.50 MRA Sec. BYCO Petroleum 500,000 9.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 9.50 MRA Sec. Century Paper 200,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 120.00 High Land Securities Dewan Cement Ltd. 6,000 10.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 10.70 Topline Sec. Dolmen City Reit 1,600,000 10.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 10.31 Topline Sec. Engro Fertilizers 211,500 63.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 211,500 63.55 Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 500,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 25.50 N.U.A. Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 175,000 18.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 175,000 18.55 Adam Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 400 321.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 321.50 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 85,000 14.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 14.80 Pearl Sec. KASB Modaraba 4,300,000 3.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,300,000 3.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. K-Electric Limited 8,500,000 4.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500,000 4.48 D.J.M. Sec. Kohat Cement 6,000 220.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 220.20 Pearl Sec. Loads Limited (R) 10,000 5.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.23 Surmawala Sec. Pak Refinery 1,000 28.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 28.50 Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 100,000 19.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.95 B&B Sec. Tariq Glass 500 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 90.00 ASDA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 90,000 5.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 5.84 ====================================================================================== Total Turnover 16,360,400 ======================================================================================

