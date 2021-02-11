Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,098,890,545 579,753,901 30,495,253,663 13,741,049,517
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,512,360,571 (1,807,957,548) (295,596,977)
Local Individuals 26,041,393,556 (26,027,337,641) 14,055,914
Local Corporates 11,038,424,906 (10,756,883,843) 281,541,063
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.