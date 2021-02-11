KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,098,890,545 579,753,901 30,495,253,663 13,741,049,517 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,512,360,571 (1,807,957,548) (295,596,977) Local Individuals 26,041,393,556 (26,027,337,641) 14,055,914 Local Corporates 11,038,424,906 (10,756,883,843) 281,541,063 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021