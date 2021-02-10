ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits eight-year peak as bullish factors dominate

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 1.6% up at $8,274 a tonne in official rings.
  • The idea that US stimulus is going to lead to higher inflation has taken hold this week.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper prices scaled eight-year highs on Wednesday as rising inflation expectations, a falling dollar, historically low stocks and progress in the battle against the coronavirus spurred fresh buying.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 1.6% up at $8,274 a tonne in official rings. Prices of the industrial metal earlier touched $8,302.50, a gain of nearly 90% since March and the highest since February 2013.

"The idea that US stimulus is going to lead to higher inflation has taken hold this week, which is a positive for copper and other commodities used as a hedge against inflation," said Tom Mulqueen, analyst at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"New coronavirus cases are starting to come down and the dollar is lower."

UNITED STATES: President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is expected to boost economic growth and fuel inflation at a faster pace than previously expected.

DOLLAR: A lower US currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost metals demand.

VIRUS: The rollout of vaccines in many countries and slowing infection rates have raised hopes of an end to lockdowns, albeit at a slow pace.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses stand at 74,675 tonnes, close to last September's 15-year trough.

Low stocks have fuelled concern about availability on the LME market, creating a premium for cash copper over the three-month contract. The premium was last at about $10 a tonne.

CHINA: Metals markets are watching the direction of monetary policy in China, which accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.

"China policy tapering and winding down of supercharged stimulus measures is a key market risk in 2021," said Amalgamated Metal Trading's Mulqueen.

NICKEL: Concern over nickel shortages pushed prices as high as $18,545 a tonne, its strongest since September 2019, before paring gains to trade 0.9% up at $18,534.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,073 a tonne, zinc gained 1% to $2,722, lead rose 0.8% to $2,094.5 and tin was up 0.2% at $23,240.

Copper prices copper output Benchmark copper copper products

Copper hits eight-year peak as bullish factors dominate

Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters