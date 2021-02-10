ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

Govt strives to improve education system of madaras: Qadri

  • He said thousands of madrassas and religious leaders expressed confidence in Ministry of Education.
PPI 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the government is making efforts to bring about an mprovement and strengthen the centuries-old education system of religious seminaries.

Addressing a ceremony regarding distribution certificates among the Madrassas who met affiliation requirements with Education Ministry here on Wednesday, he said the affiliation initiative will be an important step towards a uniform education system in the country.

He said thousands of madrassas and religious leaders expressed confidence in Ministry of Education and this move will reduce the division of Mullah and Mister in the education system.

Appreciating the role and tireless efforts of Religious Affairs and Education ministries in this regard, he said ulema and religious seminaries have played a major role in the training of this ummah.

