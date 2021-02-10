ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

Flour millers for more wheat quote to avoid flour shortage

  • He said that the price of wheat in the open market was at the highest level and urged that the government has to take notice to avert any further hike in the price of flour.
APP 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Flour Mills owners on Wednesday demanded before the government for enhancing monthly wheat quota to flour mills in the federal capital that would help in ensuring uninterrupted supply of flour to the general public.

A delegation of Islamabad flour millers visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and met with Abdul Rahman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They discussed matters related to promote trade and business activities.

Addressing the delegation, Abdul Rehman Khan said that though the stocks of wheat across the country were at satisfactory level and there was no shortage of flour, however, further increase in the wheat quota to flour millers would end all prospects for any flour shortage.

He said that the price of wheat in the open market was at the highest level and urged that the government has to take notice to avert any further hike in the price of flour.

Abdul Rehman Khan said that the District Food Controller (DFC) Malik Mohammad Zaman was performing his role very satisfactorily as he was constantly checking the supply of flour in the market to curb all chances of flour shortage.

He said that Malik Mohammad Zaman was also cooperating in resolving the problems of flour mills. He further said that the departmental case against Malik Mohammad Zaman was unwarranted as he was discharging his responsibilities in the best possible way, therefore, he appealed for withdrawal of case against him.

He said that the cases against other DFCs should also be withdrawn.

Abdul Rehman Khan said that more than 70 sale points have been set up in Rawalpindi and Islamabad under the supervision of DFC which were providing ample supply of flour to the people.

In addition, the sale of flour in the saholat bazaars was going on at government rates for which the Flour Mills Association, DFC and their staff deserved appreciation.

