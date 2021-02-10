Decision about hajj not yet taken, says Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said the decision on whether or not to go ahead with the hajj pilgrimage has not yet been taken as the formal MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Saudi Arabia has not been inked till date.

Talking to media, before attending a certificate distribution ceremony, he said nothing could be said in certainty right now about receiving hajj applications of Government Hajj Scheme, however Saudi Arabia has only told us not to finalise any hajj related agreement for time being.

The ministry was in touch with the Saudi authorities. The number of hajj pilgrims might be increased this year as comparing to previous year when only a limited number of pilgrims were allowed to perform.

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed with the Saudi government in November but it has not yet been signed till now, he said.

Responding to a question, he said the so called (PDM) Pakistan Democratic Movement was finished and political temperature is likely to recede further.

Castigting PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the Maulana was a politician and used to play politic every on every issue. The services of prayer leaders serving in mosques of far flung areas must be acknowledged.