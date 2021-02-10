ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aijaz Anwar Chuhan appointed as Returning Officer for Senate elections

  • The statement further said there were 11 seats from Sindh including seven general, two reserved for women and two reserved for technocrats including Ulema.
APP 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chuhan has been appointed as Returning Officer for the forthcoming Senate Election.

According to a news release issued here Wednesday, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chuhan has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the Senate elections in Sindh. Meanwhile, Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Saeen Bakhsh Channar, Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider, Regional Election Commissioner Mirpur Khas Masood Ahmed Qureshi, District Election Commissioner Badin Azhar Hussain Tanwari, Deputy Director Karachi Niaz Ahmed and District Election Commissioner Thatta Azra Mahesar have been appointed as polling officers.

The statement further said there were 11 seats from Sindh including seven general, two reserved for women and two reserved for technocrats including Ulema.

The candidates have to open a special bank account for the expected election expenses which was required by the law for the candidate. The candidates were not allowed to make their election expenses from any bank account other than the specific bank account.

The limit of election expenses for a Senate candidate was fixed at Rs 1.5 million. All the arrangements for Senate polls in Sindh had been finalised. The ECP would issue the schedule for Senate elections on February 11.

Senate elections ECP Aijaz Anwar Chuhan

Aijaz Anwar Chuhan appointed as Returning Officer for Senate elections

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters