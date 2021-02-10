Aijaz Anwar Chuhan appointed as Returning Officer for Senate elections

KARACHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chuhan has been appointed as Returning Officer for the forthcoming Senate Election.

According to a news release issued here Wednesday, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chuhan has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the Senate elections in Sindh. Meanwhile, Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Saeen Bakhsh Channar, Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider, Regional Election Commissioner Mirpur Khas Masood Ahmed Qureshi, District Election Commissioner Badin Azhar Hussain Tanwari, Deputy Director Karachi Niaz Ahmed and District Election Commissioner Thatta Azra Mahesar have been appointed as polling officers.

The statement further said there were 11 seats from Sindh including seven general, two reserved for women and two reserved for technocrats including Ulema.

The candidates have to open a special bank account for the expected election expenses which was required by the law for the candidate. The candidates were not allowed to make their election expenses from any bank account other than the specific bank account.

The limit of election expenses for a Senate candidate was fixed at Rs 1.5 million. All the arrangements for Senate polls in Sindh had been finalised. The ECP would issue the schedule for Senate elections on February 11.