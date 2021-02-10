Markets
Iraq expects oil exports to average 3.6mn bpd in February
- An average of 2.9 million bpd in exports would come from southern Iraq, he told a news briefing in Baghdad.
- The minister said he anticipated an oil price of $58 to $63 in 2021. He also said OPEC and its allies were expected to keep their output policy.
10 Feb 2021
BAGHDAD: Iraq expects total oil exports to average 3.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in February if the autonomous Kurdistan region abides by OPEC+ oil production cuts, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.
An average of 2.9 million bpd in exports would come from southern Iraq, he told a news briefing in Baghdad.
The minister said he anticipated an oil price of $58 to $63 in 2021. He also said OPEC and its allies were expected to keep their output policy, to which Iraq remains committed, unchanged during their next meeting.
He said Iran might return to the oil market if everything remained "normal", without elaborating.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Iraq expects oil exports to average 3.6mn bpd in February
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Read more stories
Comments