Iraq expects oil exports to average 3.6mn bpd in February

BAGHDAD: Iraq expects total oil exports to average 3.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in February if the autonomous Kurdistan region abides by OPEC+ oil production cuts, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

An average of 2.9 million bpd in exports would come from southern Iraq, he told a news briefing in Baghdad.

The minister said he anticipated an oil price of $58 to $63 in 2021. He also said OPEC and its allies were expected to keep their output policy, to which Iraq remains committed, unchanged during their next meeting.

He said Iran might return to the oil market if everything remained "normal", without elaborating.