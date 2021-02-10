ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Feb 10, 2021
Malpractices in Senate elections is negation of democracy: PM

  • Imran Khan recalled that it was he who expelled his twenty MPAs in KP for their involvement in the horse trading in the previous Senate elections.
PPI 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that malpractices in the Senate elections are negation of democracy.

Talking to media person at Kallar Syedan Tehsil of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he regretted that the selling and purchasing of votes in the polls of upper house is continuing over the last three decades.

He said the political parties which remained in power during this period did not make any attempt to stop these corrupt practices as this money also goes to the top leadership. He disclosed that several offers were also made to him in the past for the Senate seat.

The Prime Minister said at present a rate of five to seven million rupees is being offered in Balochistan to secure a Senate seat. He wondered how these representatives that make their way to the house through illegal means can serve the people.

Imran Khan recalled that it was he who expelled his twenty MPAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their involvement in the horse trading in the previous Senate elections.

He pointed out that both the PML -N and the PPP had made a commitment in the Charter of Democracy to hold the Senate elections through an open ballot. He questioned as to why they are backtracking from their commitment.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said the country's exports have started witnessing growth. He said increase in exports will help strengthen the rupee and check the price hike.

When asked about the recent test series win of Pakistan against South Africa, Imran Khan said congratulated the team.

He said the country's domestic cricket structure has been fixed and expressed the confidence that Pakistan will soon start beating world top teams.

Malpractices in Senate elections is negation of democracy: PM

