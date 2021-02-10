ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twitter expresses concern for safety of staff in India, after disagreement with Govt on 'objectionable' accounts

  • Twitter has expressed concern for the safety of its personnel in India, after the company's refusal to comply with a demand from the Indian government to remove accounts connected to the escalating farmers protests.
  • Last week, the Indian government threatened Twitter employees in India with fines and up to seven years’ jail time if the company did not comply with their demands for the removal of certain accounts alleged to be spreading “misinformation”.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Feb 2021

Twitter has expressed concern for the safety of its personnel in India, after the company's refusal to comply with a demand from the Indian government to remove accounts connected to the escalating farmers protests.

In a statement, Twitter stated that it had reached out to the Indian government to initiate a "formal dialogue", after the Ministry of Information and Technology requested the removal of over a thousand tweets, citing propaganda and misinformation - a request that Twitter did not comply with.

Last week, the Indian government threatened Twitter employees in the country with fines and imprisonment (up to seven years), if the company did not comply with their demands - to which the company responded that "the tweets must continue to flow".

In a statement, the company stated that the “Safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter. We continue to be engaged with the government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for a formal dialogue.”

The company articulated that Twitter's priority was the "open and free exchange of information” and that it would hold firm to its “fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation”.

The Indian government filed the order against Twitter under the information technology act that warrants the government to take action against social media posts and content that pose an alleged threat to public order.

A similar demand was made by the government previously, to delete 257 accounts using the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide, to which the government stated that it was inflaming a "public order situation".

Twitter initially complied, and the social media company came under huge criticism for what many saw as censorship on behalf of the Indian government, and after Twitter officials found “insufficient justification” for the complaints, the accounts were unblocked less than six hours later.

The unblocking of the accounts reportedly angered the Indian government, which accused Twitter of violating sovereign laws and that refusal to comply “will invite penal action”.

Tweets by the pop singer Rihanna and the environmental activist Greta Thunberg drew attention to the farmers’ cause, and subsequently have prompted outrage, as Prime Minister Modi stated in parliament that India was at risk from a “foreign destructive ideology”.

India Twitter Farmers farmers protest Conflict Internet censorship

Twitter expresses concern for safety of staff in India, after disagreement with Govt on 'objectionable' accounts

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters