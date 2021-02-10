ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

  • Imran says at least seven million families will benefit from the second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat program
  • Aid disbursements will be made in the most transparent manner without any favoritism or political basis: PM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 10 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is committed to provide support and social protection to the poor segments of the society, local media reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Program at Kallar Syedan Tehsil of Rawalpindi District, Imran said the scope of Ehsaas Program will be further expanded to meet the basic necessities of the deserving families.

He pointed out that at least seven million families will benefit from the second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat program. He said the aid disbursements will be made in the most transparent manner without any favoritism or political basis.

The premier said the poor families will also be provided with health insurance cards under which they will be able to get medical treatment worth Rs750,000 per annum. Imran Khan said the poor families will also be provided with cash assistance so that they could start their own businesses.

He said the students of deserving families are also being provided with scholarships including at the level of under graduates so that they could also excel in their life.

Imran Khan said another program has also been started with the cooperation of an NGO to help the poor families build their own houses. He said Naya Pakistan Housing program will also provide shelter to the homeless people.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsas Kafalat programme, saying Pakistan never saw the scale of progress it should have seen because the underprivileged "were left behind" to serve an elitist agenda.

He said that the poor segments of the society were not provided quality education and basic health facilities.

He stated that no country that has only served its elite ever progressed.

Under the programme, a stipend of Rs2,000 per month will be paid to the most deserving and poorest women across the country through a digital payment system based on transparent mechanism.

