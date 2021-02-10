World
Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
10 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.
