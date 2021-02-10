ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.58%)
AVN 99.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (4.64%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.23%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.72 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.35%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 93.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.83%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
SILK 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.88%)
SNGP 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TRG 123.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.81%)
UNITY 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (30.71%)
BR100 5,004 Increased By ▲ 16.83 (0.34%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 69.64 (0.27%)
KSE100 46,721 Increased By ▲ 46.04 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,510 Increased By ▲ 23.28 (0.12%)
Gold firms on faltering dollar, stimulus hopes

  • Analysts largely expect Powell to reiterate the Fed's commitment to keep monetary policy accommodative.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Gold rose on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and rising hopes of a US stimulus elevated bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,842.41 per ounce by 0342 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Feb. 2 at $1,848.40 in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,843.50.

Making gold more affordable, the dollar fell to a near two-week low against rivals.

"With US yields holding steady, gold is moving inversely to the US dollar. That says to me this is not a gold story, rather it is a weak dollar story," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is expected to pass through Congress with little changes despite opposition from Republicans over the aid's price tag.

"US inflation numbers are the key risk tonight," Halley said, adding a higher figure could cause a short-term spike in the US dollar and push gold lower."

Higher inflation data boosts gold but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

The January Consumer Price Index data is due at 1330 GMT.

Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900 GMT.

Analysts largely expect Powell to reiterate the Fed's commitment to keep monetary policy accommodative.

Platinum hit its highest since February 2015 at $1,206, and was last up 2.3% at $1,202.04. Platinum is used by automakers for catalytic converter manufacturing to clean car exhaust fumes.

Global economic recovery along with Biden's push for green energy would push the platinum market into a deficit this year, analysts said.

Spot silver gained 0.8% to $27.41 an ounce, palladium climbed 0.4% to $2,327.81.

Coronavirus Gold OANDA US dollar global economic recovery palladium rose accommodative monetary policy Spot silver green energy January Consumer Price Index data

