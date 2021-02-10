Markets
Hong Kong stocks extend rally in morning
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.74 percent, or 512.53 points, to 29,988.72.
10 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied in Wednesday's morning session, fired by long-running optimism about the economic recovery as virus infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.
