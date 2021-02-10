ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
European wheat prices rise

Reuters 10 Feb 2021

HAMBURG: European wheat prices rose on Monday as US and European grain belts were hit by freezing temperatures while Russia’s new wheat export tax also continued to underpin prices.

Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext, was up 1.75 euros or 0.6% at 226.25 euros ($272.52) a tonne at 1601 GMT.

A widespread cold snap in Europe and the United States with freezing temperatures is expected to last until the end of the week. It remained unclear how much frost damage winter grains would suffer.

“It is very cold this week. This means spring barley sowings will need to be postponed,” one trader said.

The French farm ministry will release estimates of France’s winter crop area on Tuesday but this may not include the impact of this week’s cold snap.

Traders were also awaiting Tuesday’s US Department of Agriculture world crop report, with forecasts of tightening global inventories of grains and soybeans expected and were awaiting more news on Russian export taxes.

In Poland, prices were stable in the last week with markets underpinned by continued export shipments.

Exporter purchase offers were little changed at around 995 zloty (222 euros) a tonne for 12.5% protein wheat for March delivery to port silos.

“Some regions in north Poland close to ports are starting to report tighter wheat stocks, which is no wonder considering Poland’s heavy export shipments this season,” one Polish trader said.

