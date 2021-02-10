ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Malaysian palm oil climbs 4pc

Reuters 10 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose as much as 4.6% to hit a near one-month high on Tuesday, boosted by demand optimism and a rally in rival oils ahead of a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is pegged to show tighter global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 133 ringgit, or 3.87%, at 3,568 ringgit ($881.86) a tonne. Palm logged its sharpest daily climb in three months and closed at its highest level since Jan. 13.

Expectation of robust Feb. 1-10 exports and a rise in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels propelled the contract, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Focus is now on the next USDA report due later in the day, as well as Malaysian Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyor data due on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts expect the USDA to make further cuts to its end-of-season supply outlook for soyabeans and lower its harvest views for Brazilian and Argentine soya.

India’s edible oil consumption is expected to contract for a second straight year in 2020/21 as a rally in vegetable oil prices to multi-year highs curbs retail buying, industry officials told Reuters.

Dalian’s most-active soyaoil contract rose 3.2%, while palm oil contract gained 4%. Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.4%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices advanced to their highest in 13 months, as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over a recovery in fuel demand support energy markets.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

