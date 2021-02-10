TPL wins 9 awards at 10th Annual CSR Summit & Awards 2021

KARACHI: TPL, Pakistan’s leading technology driven conglomerate, won nine awards at the ‘10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards 2021,” held at a local hotel on 4th February, 2021.

The prestigious national award event is the first and only platform in Pakistan registered with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan). The investment holding company, TPL, along with its subsidiaries, TPL Properties Ltd. and TPL Insurance Ltd., were awarded for their contribution in the following categories:

TPL Corp Ltd. for Culture/Art & Music, Sustainability Initiatives and Business Practices, TPL Properties Ltd. for Women Empowerment, Social and Community Impact and TPL Insurance Ltd. for Reporting and Transparency, Stakeholder / Employee Engagement and responsible investment

It is evident that TPL holds a strong CSR footprint in Pakistan and has, over the years, proactively integrated Sustainability into their decision making process. Present at the award ceremony from TPL were, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance, Rahim Kazani, COO, TPL Properties and Danish Qazi, Group General Counsel, Legal, TPL Corp.

Commenting on the Company’s achievement, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance, said “I would like to express my gratitude to The Professionals Network for recognizing our efforts on a national platform and presenting TPL with these highly prestigious awards. CSR is at the core of everything we do at TPL, platforms like these motivate us to reach out to a wider network and create more impact in Pakistan.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021